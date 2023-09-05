BAFL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.86%)
BIPL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
BOP 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.36%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 43.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.3%)
FABL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.92%)
FCCL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.5%)
GGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HBL 96.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.89%)
MLCF 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.08%)
OGDC 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.73%)
PAEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
PIOC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.7%)
PPL 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.03%)
PRL 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.17%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
SSGC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TELE 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.94%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 90.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.45%)
UNITY 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,996 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,535 Decreased By -172.4 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,119 Decreased By -133.8 (-0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall on weak services activity data, waning optimism

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2023 11:04am

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Tuesday after a survey showed services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August, while optimism spurred by Beijing’s latest stimulus measures also dimmed.

** China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both fell 0.6% by the midday recess.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index each lost 1.5%.

** The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped to 51.8 in August from 54.1 in July, as weak demand continued to dog the world’s second-largest economy and stimulus failed to meaningfully revive consumption.

** Beijing has released a slew of measures in recent months to revive slowing growth and boost market confidence, including easing some borrowing rules to aid homebuyers and reducing trading costs on the stock market.

** The measures drove the stock market off a nine-month low, but some analysts worry that the rally would not last.

China stocks soar

** “These measures mark a significant step towards stimulating the property sector and the broader economy, but we think they are still not enough,” said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura. “Beijing may have to introduce more aggressive easing measures to ensure a real recovery. “

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index and China’s CSI 300 Real Estate Index lost more than 2% each as some investors booked profit from the previous sessions’ gains.

** Shares in financials and construction engineering were down roughly 1.4% each, while semiconductor firms added 0.8%.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong declined 1.5%.

** Foreign investors have sold a net 4.4 billion yuan ($603.57 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect so far on Tuesday.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks fall on weak services activity data, waning optimism

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills explore potential merger

IHC suspends Parvez Elahi’s detention, orders his release

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Oil prices mixed as China’s economic woes offset expected supply cuts

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Read more stories