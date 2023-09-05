KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has sought an exorbitant positive adjustment of up to Rs 10 per unit for K-Electric consumers under the garb of quarterly adjustments. However, effective net increase will be Rs 8.44 per unit after expiry of existing QTA of Rs 1.55 per unit.

The National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) is scheduled to hold a public hearing with the motions of federal government on September 11, 2023.

According to the Nepra, the Ministry of Energy (MoE) has requested to apply periodic adjustment for the second quarter of FY 2022-23 for Discos of Rs 0.4689/kWh on the consumers of KE in order to maintain uniform tariff across the country.

For this, the MoE has requested to issue separate Schedule of Tariff (SoT) for KE with prospective application of applicable uniform rates after incorporating tariff rationalization. The adjustment shall be applicable on the consumption of April, May and June 2023, to be recovered from consumers in September, October and November 2023 respectively.

The MoE has also submitted policy guidelines for uniform application of quarterly adjustment on Discos and KE consumers.

Based on the policy guidelines, the MoE has requested the Nepra to reconsider its decision of May 22, 2023 and accordingly issue separate SoT for the KE with prospective application of applicable uniform rates, after incorporating tariff rationalization requested in Motion of March 17, 2023 (Rs 1.4874 to Rs 4.4547/kWh for different consumer categories).

The adjustment shall be applicable on the consumption of Feb and March 2023 to be recovered from consumers in September and October, 2023 respectively.

Further, the Ministry of Energy, during the hearing in the matter of 4th quarterly adjustment of Discos for the FY 2022-23 held on August 23, 2023, submitted to apply the same Rs 3.55 per unit on KE consumers as well in the light of policy guidelines.

The government is yet to file motion for adjustment of QTA for third quarter of FY 2022-23.

