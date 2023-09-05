BAFL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 16.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.25%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.51%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
HUBC 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
MLCF 28.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.46%)
OGDC 95.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
PIBTL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.94 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.23%)
PPL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
PRL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
SSGC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.7%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 23 (0.5%)
BR30 16,126 Increased By 109.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,892 Increased By 185 (0.4%)
KSE30 16,259 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Mushtaq Ghumman Published September 5, 2023 Updated September 5, 2023 09:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has sought an exorbitant positive adjustment of up to Rs 10 per unit for K-Electric consumers under the garb of quarterly adjustments. However, effective net increase will be Rs 8.44 per unit after expiry of existing QTA of Rs 1.55 per unit.

The National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) is scheduled to hold a public hearing with the motions of federal government on September 11, 2023.

According to the Nepra, the Ministry of Energy (MoE) has requested to apply periodic adjustment for the second quarter of FY 2022-23 for Discos of Rs 0.4689/kWh on the consumers of KE in order to maintain uniform tariff across the country.

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

For this, the MoE has requested to issue separate Schedule of Tariff (SoT) for KE with prospective application of applicable uniform rates after incorporating tariff rationalization. The adjustment shall be applicable on the consumption of April, May and June 2023, to be recovered from consumers in September, October and November 2023 respectively.

The MoE has also submitted policy guidelines for uniform application of quarterly adjustment on Discos and KE consumers.

Based on the policy guidelines, the MoE has requested the Nepra to reconsider its decision of May 22, 2023 and accordingly issue separate SoT for the KE with prospective application of applicable uniform rates, after incorporating tariff rationalization requested in Motion of March 17, 2023 (Rs 1.4874 to Rs 4.4547/kWh for different consumer categories).

The adjustment shall be applicable on the consumption of Feb and March 2023 to be recovered from consumers in September and October, 2023 respectively.

Further, the Ministry of Energy, during the hearing in the matter of 4th quarterly adjustment of Discos for the FY 2022-23 held on August 23, 2023, submitted to apply the same Rs 3.55 per unit on KE consumers as well in the light of policy guidelines.

The government is yet to file motion for adjustment of QTA for third quarter of FY 2022-23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KE nepra Federal Government power tariff DISCOS Power Division ministry of energy KE consumers K-Electric QTA

Comments

1000 characters

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

Read more stories