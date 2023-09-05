Faysal Bank apprises SCCI about growing Islamic banking

SIALKOT: President and CEO Yousaf Hussain along with Jaudat Hussain, Head Retail Banking Faysal Bank Limited and Agha Mehdi Raza, General Manager Central, Faysal Bank limited and Mufti Najeeb Khan, a Renowned Shariah Scholar visited Sialkot Chambers Of Commerce and Industry recently.

The purpose of this visit was to apprise the members of SCCI about the growing Islamic Banking Industry of Pakistan and also to highlight the role of Faysal Bank Limited in promoting the Shariah compliant Islamic Banking in Pakistan.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik thanked President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faysal Bank Yousaf Hussain and his team for the much needed knowledge about Islamic Banking to the public and the business community of this vibrant city of Pakistan.

Expressing his views at this occasion, Yousaf Hussain, President and CEO, Faysal Bank Limited said “The positive role played by Sialkot’s business community in the development of their city is exemplary and is a roadmap for business community of other cities. Sialkot’s business community is lauded globally for their initiatives and they are a success story of Pakistan.

Faysal Bank is also emerging as a success story at national and international level as our transformation from a conventional bank to a full-fledged Islamic bank is a testament of our commitment in the promotion of Islamic banking. I want to highlight that Islamic banking is not limited to any region and it is spreading at a rapid pace.”

He further said that Faysal Bank was the first bank in Pakistan to completely shift its services from conventional banking to Islamic banking. Undoubtedly, this was a significant effort which should be appreciated at all levels.

