BAFL 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 43.53 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.09%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.33%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
MLCF 28.71 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.02%)
OGDC 95.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
PIBTL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.77 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3.03%)
PPL 68.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
SSGC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
TRG 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,595 Increased By 21 (0.46%)
BR30 16,127 Increased By 110.6 (0.69%)
KSE100 45,882 Increased By 174.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 16,250 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Faysal Bank apprises SCCI about growing Islamic banking

Press Release Published September 5, 2023 Updated September 5, 2023 06:46am

SIALKOT: President and CEO Yousaf Hussain along with Jaudat Hussain, Head Retail Banking Faysal Bank Limited and Agha Mehdi Raza, General Manager Central, Faysal Bank limited and Mufti Najeeb Khan, a Renowned Shariah Scholar visited Sialkot Chambers Of Commerce and Industry recently.

The purpose of this visit was to apprise the members of SCCI about the growing Islamic Banking Industry of Pakistan and also to highlight the role of Faysal Bank Limited in promoting the Shariah compliant Islamic Banking in Pakistan.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik thanked President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faysal Bank Yousaf Hussain and his team for the much needed knowledge about Islamic Banking to the public and the business community of this vibrant city of Pakistan.

Expressing his views at this occasion, Yousaf Hussain, President and CEO, Faysal Bank Limited said “The positive role played by Sialkot’s business community in the development of their city is exemplary and is a roadmap for business community of other cities. Sialkot’s business community is lauded globally for their initiatives and they are a success story of Pakistan.

Faysal Bank is also emerging as a success story at national and international level as our transformation from a conventional bank to a full-fledged Islamic bank is a testament of our commitment in the promotion of Islamic banking. I want to highlight that Islamic banking is not limited to any region and it is spreading at a rapid pace.”

He further said that Faysal Bank was the first bank in Pakistan to completely shift its services from conventional banking to Islamic banking. Undoubtedly, this was a significant effort which should be appreciated at all levels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ISLAMIC BANKING SCCI Faysal Bank Yousaf Hussain

Comments

1000 characters

Faysal Bank apprises SCCI about growing Islamic banking

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

Read more stories