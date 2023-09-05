PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Blome-Maryam meeting

“Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) held a high level meeting.” “Hey which ever meeting she deigns to attend, even if it’s a meeting with The Trainer and the Man Who Had No Portfolio for sixteen months….”

“The Trainer has reportedly formally taken M as his middle name – on account of an English county that he holds dear.”

“What? Does the county have a cricket team?”

“I am not sure, besides The Trainer is not into games – anyone into games would have lobbed back the ball as in tennis, or tried a yorker as in cricket or…”

“Ah you are referring to Dawn leaks right? Instead he became the fall guy, why are you laughing?”

“Well as the fall guy instead of pointing his finger at those actually responsible for his portfolio being taken away from him he blamed another fall guy Chaudhary Nisar if I recall correctly. Anyway the county is Middlesex and the man I am referring to is Parveen Rashid.”

“Well I guess given that no one actually implements defamation laws here you are OK not to get a new keyboard.”

“Anyway I was not referring to any meeting NMN may have had with any PML-N functionary.”

“Did she go to Attock jail and met with The Man Who Must Not Be Named.”

“To say what?”

“Nah, nah, nah, pooh, pooh, you are the one inside and I am having a ball outside.”

“Very mature.”

“Hey maturity is the name of our politics. Anyway the US Ambassador met up with NMN.”

“Oh well, anyway did you know that the resident of Attock jail’s sisters versus The Third Wife are presenting opposite views of his condition in jail.”

“Yes I do but see only a wife will know if muscles are deteriorating and the food ain’t no good….”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“You know The Third Wife is losing the battle of influence….”

“Hey she has influence where it matters – in the spiritual world.”

“I reckon he needs temporal easing of conditions more than spiritual guidance. And to strengthen that bond I heard the Third Wife managed take some specially prepared food, you know after she blew on the food after reciting some key prayers..…”

“I don’t think she could have done that – it’s not allowed?”

“She hid the food inside the voluminous burka that she wears…”

“Hey back off, she is spiritually on a plane that you can just dream of.”

“Plane as in an aero-plane or plain as in simple or…”

“Oh shush.”

