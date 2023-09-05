BAFL 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
BOP 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
CNERGY 2.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
DGKC 43.47 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.95%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.79%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
HUBC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
MLCF 28.71 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.02%)
OGDC 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
PIBTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
PIOC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.3%)
PPL 68.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
PRL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
SSGC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 89.67 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.75%)
UNITY 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,595 Increased By 21.7 (0.47%)
BR30 16,132 Increased By 115.6 (0.72%)
KSE100 45,887 Increased By 179.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 16,249 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC Bar voices concern over ‘unlawful’ arrests of Elahi

Terence J Sigamony Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) has expressed concern over the continued and unlawful arrests of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, a senior politician, former chief minister of Punjab and former speaker of Punjab Assembly.

SCBA President Barrister Abid S Zuberi, Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir and the 25th executive committee, in a statement, called upon all relevant authorities to uphold the principles of justice, respect for the rule of law, and the protection of fundamental rights of all citizens.

They said despite the clear orders of the Lahore High Court, Lahore, wherein, it was directed that he must not be arrested in any case, Islamabad police arrested him from Lahore.

They said that such repeated arrests are not only a grave injustice but also a blatant disregard for the principles of justice, the rule of law, and the sanctity of court orders.

They said that the recent pattern of repeated arrests immediately after the grant of bail and release from prison is a distressing reflection of an extreme abuse of power. It is an affront to the rule of law, disobedience and disrespect of our esteemed courts and judges, and a disregard for the fundamental rights, enshrined in our constitution.

They observed that the law of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) is a draconian law that has been misused and applied in cases where the circumstances outlined in MPO orders do not genuinely exist.

This misuse of power not only infringes upon the rights and freedoms of individuals but also undermines the very foundations of a just and democratic society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi SCBAP Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

SC Bar voices concern over ‘unlawful’ arrests of Elahi

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

Read more stories