SC Bar voices concern over ‘unlawful’ arrests of Elahi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) has expressed concern over the continued and unlawful arrests of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, a senior politician, former chief minister of Punjab and former speaker of Punjab Assembly.

SCBA President Barrister Abid S Zuberi, Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir and the 25th executive committee, in a statement, called upon all relevant authorities to uphold the principles of justice, respect for the rule of law, and the protection of fundamental rights of all citizens.

They said despite the clear orders of the Lahore High Court, Lahore, wherein, it was directed that he must not be arrested in any case, Islamabad police arrested him from Lahore.

They said that such repeated arrests are not only a grave injustice but also a blatant disregard for the principles of justice, the rule of law, and the sanctity of court orders.

They said that the recent pattern of repeated arrests immediately after the grant of bail and release from prison is a distressing reflection of an extreme abuse of power. It is an affront to the rule of law, disobedience and disrespect of our esteemed courts and judges, and a disregard for the fundamental rights, enshrined in our constitution.

They observed that the law of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) is a draconian law that has been misused and applied in cases where the circumstances outlined in MPO orders do not genuinely exist.

This misuse of power not only infringes upon the rights and freedoms of individuals but also undermines the very foundations of a just and democratic society.

