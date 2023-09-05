BAFL 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
Sep 05, 2023
Minister hails businessmen’s role towards economic development

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed underscored the indispensable role of businessmen in steering the nation's economy towards development.

Speaking at an event hosted by Vice President of Pakistan Business Group (PBGO) and Chairman of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Customs Import Shipping Committee, M. Fawad Shaikh; minister rallied for collective efforts to guide Pakistan away from its current economic crisis.

Aneeq Ahmed expressed unwavering optimism that, with concerted action, Pakistan could overcome its challenges, emphasizing the sacrifices made by countless individuals for the country's inception. He further stressed the imperative of making decisions that serve Pakistan's best interests, fostering its development and prosperity.

Faraz-ur-Rehman, President of KATI and Founder of PBGO, shared the business community's hopeful outlook concerning the caretaker government's ability to lead Pakistan out of its present difficulties. He advocated for the government to extend maximal incentives to the business sector, citing the far-reaching impact of inflation, rising utility costs, and their consequences on both households and businesses.

Faraz-ur-Rehman emphasized the urgent need for concrete measures to ensure Pakistan's well-being and shield it from potential defaults. He called on individuals from all sectors to unite in leading Pakistan towards a prosperous future, reaffirming the nation's cherished place in their hearts.

M. Fawad Sheikh, Vice President of PBGO and Chairman of the KATI Standing Committee for Customs Import Shipping, spotlighted the business community's pivotal role as the bedrock of national development.

He praised Faraz-ur-Rehman's youth and dedication in spearheading industry growth. Sheikh acknowledged the challenging period confronting Pakistan and called for immediate measures and policies to alleviate the crisis, with a particular emphasis on benefits for the less privileged.

