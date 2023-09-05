BAFL 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BIPL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
CNERGY 2.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.43%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
FFL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.62%)
OGDC 95.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
PIOC 85.85 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.12%)
PPL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
PRL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SSGC 8.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 12.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.57%)
UNITY 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,593 Increased By 19 (0.42%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 83.7 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,860 Increased By 152.6 (0.33%)
KSE30 16,247 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA): Foolproof security plan finalised across Punjab

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

LAHORE: On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, the security plan for the mourning processions and Majalis held across the province on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) has been finalised.

The spokesperson of Punjab Police said that more than 30,000 officers, officials, and volunteers will perform their duties for the security of 677 Majalis and 378 processions across Punjab, including Lahore.

More than 7,000 officers, officials, and volunteers will be deployed for the security of 44 Majalis and five central mourning processions in the provincial capital, and all available resources will be utilized in security arrangements.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed to ensure the best security arrangements for all mourning processions and Majalis and said that additional personnel should be deployed for the security of central and sensitive Majalis and processions across the province, including Lahore.

Snipers should be deployed on the rooftops of buildings coming in on the routes of mourning processions. Lady police officers will perform the duty of checking women in Majalis and mourning processions.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar also ordered to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of the annual Urs of Hazrat Usman Ali Hajveri, known as Data Ganj Baksh (RA), and said that the security SoPs of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh (RA) should be implemented properly.

The IG Punjab further said that for the security arrangements of mourning processions and Majalis, there should be constant coordination from all stakeholders, including community leaders, Ulema, and Aman committees.

Chehlum mourning processions and Urs celebrations will be continuously monitored from Safe City cameras and control rooms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab police foolproof security Chehlum Dr Usman Anwar

Comments

1000 characters

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA): Foolproof security plan finalised across Punjab

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

Read more stories