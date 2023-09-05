Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA): Foolproof security plan finalised across Punjab

LAHORE: On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, the security plan for the mourning processions and Majalis held across the province on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) has been finalised.

The spokesperson of Punjab Police said that more than 30,000 officers, officials, and volunteers will perform their duties for the security of 677 Majalis and 378 processions across Punjab, including Lahore.

More than 7,000 officers, officials, and volunteers will be deployed for the security of 44 Majalis and five central mourning processions in the provincial capital, and all available resources will be utilized in security arrangements.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed to ensure the best security arrangements for all mourning processions and Majalis and said that additional personnel should be deployed for the security of central and sensitive Majalis and processions across the province, including Lahore.

Snipers should be deployed on the rooftops of buildings coming in on the routes of mourning processions. Lady police officers will perform the duty of checking women in Majalis and mourning processions.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar also ordered to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of the annual Urs of Hazrat Usman Ali Hajveri, known as Data Ganj Baksh (RA), and said that the security SoPs of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh (RA) should be implemented properly.

The IG Punjab further said that for the security arrangements of mourning processions and Majalis, there should be constant coordination from all stakeholders, including community leaders, Ulema, and Aman committees.

Chehlum mourning processions and Urs celebrations will be continuously monitored from Safe City cameras and control rooms.

