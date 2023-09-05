Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Caretaker PM Kakar hopeful of $25bn investment from Middle East over 5 years

Power sector woes: caretaker PM Kakar orders immediate action against electricity theft

Open market: rupee recovers after hitting 334 against US dollar during trading

Cipher case: Special Court Judge Zulqarnain goes on week-long leave

3 Pakistan Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash

Caretaker govt’s ‘do nothing’ approach doing no good for Pakistan: PBC

President Alvi discusses ‘election matters’ with interim law minister

KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points on positive sentiment

‘Inflated’ power bills: Obdurate IMF refuses to buy into govt data

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

