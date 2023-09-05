BAFL 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
  • Important updates from September 4, 2023
BR Web Desk Published September 5, 2023 Updated September 5, 2023 08:46am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Caretaker PM Kakar hopeful of $25bn investment from Middle East over 5 years

Read here for details.

  • Power sector woes: caretaker PM Kakar orders immediate action against electricity theft

Read here for details.

  • Open market: rupee recovers after hitting 334 against US dollar during trading

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: Special Court Judge Zulqarnain goes on week-long leave

Read here for details.

  • 3 Pakistan Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker govt’s ‘do nothing’ approach doing no good for Pakistan: PBC

Read here for details.

  • President Alvi discusses ‘election matters’ with interim law minister

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points on positive sentiment

Read here for details.

  • ‘Inflated’ power bills: Obdurate IMF refuses to buy into govt data

Read here for details.

  • KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Read here for details.

