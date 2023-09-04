BAFL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
BIPL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
BOP 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.16%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.83%)
DGKC 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.28%)
FABL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FCCL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.25%)
GGL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 96.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
HUBC 81.22 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.65%)
HUMNL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.95%)
MLCF 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
OGDC 95.45 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.95%)
PAEL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
PIOC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.65%)
PPL 68.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.77%)
PRL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.77%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.84%)
SSGC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.14%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.74%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,578 Increased By 53.6 (1.19%)
BR30 16,046 Increased By 215 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,707 Increased By 394.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 16,252 Increased By 164.7 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Caretaker govt’s ‘do nothing’ approach doing no good for Pakistan: PBC

BR Web Desk Published 04 Sep, 2023 02:32pm

The Pakistan Business Council (PBC), one of the country’s largest corporate advocacy platforms, on Monday slammed the caretaker-government’s “do nothing” approach, saying that it would only increase “informalisation of the economy.”

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, it said that among the long list of fundamental reforms required in Pakistan’s economy, some such as privatization/restructuring of State Owned Entities (SOEs) and power distribution companies (Discos), may be beyond the caretaker government’s ambit.

“However, the blatant smuggling, under-invoicing, theft of electricity, misuse of the Afghan Transit Treaty, tax evasion by retail, wholesale and the undocumented real estate sectors are all against the law,” said PBC.

“It is well within the powers of any government (certainly the caretaker, which has no vote bank to protect) to enforce the writ of the state,” it added.

The advocacy body stated that a “do nothing” approach does nothing to create a positive sentiment or hope. “It only accelerates informalisation of the economy.”

“Time to show some teeth!” it exclaimed.

The remarks come days after PBC warned that the ongoing rapid decline of rupee against the US dollar is “a perfect storm” for Pakistan.

Last month, Pakistan saw a caretaker cabinet under interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, which is primarily responsible for running the country until fresh elections, to lead Pakistan towards economic stabilisation.

Days ago, Kakar said that the interim government would focus more on rationalising the expenditures, generations of revenue, and development of human resources during its short constitutional period.

However, its perceived inaction has prompted criticism at a time when the rupee has fallen drastically in the open market, contributing to the divergence of dollar inflows to the informal markets.

Pakistan Economy PBC SOEs Pakistan Business Council fuel smuggling PRIVATIZATION Economic distress caretaker government Afghan transit Anwaarul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters
Shahid Khan Sep 04, 2023 03:30pm
Well no one cares for Pakistan. Unfortunately, for a better future one has to leave this country for good
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Caretaker govt’s ‘do nothing’ approach doing no good for Pakistan: PBC

3 Pakistan Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains on sentiment

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend G20

Oil steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations

PCB, BCCI officials briefly address media in Lahore

Pakistan Oxygen to raise nearly Rs750mn through rights issue

COAS explains to businesspeople SIFC potential

Shamshad says not in position to entertain any expenditure request

Read more stories