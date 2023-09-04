BAFL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
BIPL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
BOP 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.16%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.83%)
DGKC 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.28%)
FABL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FCCL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.25%)
GGL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 96.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
HUBC 81.22 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.65%)
HUMNL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.95%)
MLCF 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
OGDC 95.45 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.95%)
PAEL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
PIOC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.65%)
PPL 68.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.77%)
PRL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.77%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.84%)
SSGC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.14%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.74%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,578 Increased By 53.6 (1.19%)
BR30 16,046 Increased By 215 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,707 Increased By 394.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 16,252 Increased By 164.7 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s Bumrah misses Asia Cup match to welcome baby boy

AFP Published 04 Sep, 2023 03:07pm

NEW DELHI: Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah announced the birth of his first child on Monday, a day after he flew home from the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka to be with his wife.

Bumrah, 29, said his partner Sanjana Ganesan, a sports presenter, had given birth to a baby boy whom they have named Angad Jasprit Bumrah.

“Our little family has grown and our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine!” Bumrah said in a post on Instagram.

“We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it.”

Bumrah missed the team’s group match against cricketing minnows Nepal in Pallekele on Monday, a game which will decide the second team to make it to the Super Four stage, after Pakistan already qualified.

India’s opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday was abandoned after just one innings due to rain, which is threatening to disrupt more games in the tournament.

The 50-over Asia Cup is being seen as a tune-up for Asian teams ahead of the ODI World Cup in India in October.

Bumrah, who has returned to the team after a long injury lay-off and made 16 with the bat in India’s 266 all out, is expected to be back by the next match.

Jasprit Bumrah Asia Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Bumrah misses Asia Cup match to welcome baby boy

3 Pakistan Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Caretaker govt’s ‘do nothing’ approach doing no good for Pakistan: PBC

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains on sentiment

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend G20

Oil steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations

PCB, BCCI officials briefly address media in Lahore

Pakistan Oxygen to raise nearly Rs750mn through rights issue

COAS explains to businesspeople SIFC potential

Shamshad says not in position to entertain any expenditure request

Read more stories