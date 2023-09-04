BAFL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
Japan stocks renew highs amid weaker yen, optimism over US, China

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2023 09:34am

TOKYO: Japanese stocks gained on Monday, with the Topix renewing a 33-year high, as a weaker yen lent broad support and economically sensitive stocks rallied amid a strengthening view that the US economy will avoid recession.

Market sentiment was also buoyed by gains in Chinese equities after Beijing unveiled a new set of stimulus measures.

The Topix entered the midday recess up 0.79% at 2,368.29, just below the session high of 2,368.53, a fresh 33-year peak.

The Nikkei 225 share average added 0.58% to 32,899.99, just below the session’s peak of 32,900.05, a one-month high.

A positive close in the current session would extend winning streaks for both the Topix and the Nikkei to six days, the longest run since mid-May.

A dearth of key economic indicators or other events this week may prevent aggressive buying of Japanese stocks, said Nomura Securities strategist Maki Sawada, predicting a 32,300-33,300 range for the Nikkei.

It’s an environment conducive to fostering concerns the market is overbought, considering how far it’s come over a short amount of time,“ she said.

US stock futures pointed higher following Friday’s gains in the S&P 500, when employment data suggested some loosening of the jobs market.

While the data reduced bets for more Federal Reserve tightening, it cemented views of higher-for-longer rates.

Long-term Treasury yields rose, lifting the dollar above 146 yen.

US markets are closed on Monday for a holiday.

Japan’s Nikkei rises for fourth day on boost from growth stocks, automakers

Meanwhile, Chinese shares rallied strongly on Monday amid expectations of more policy support for the embattled property sector.

Shippers paced gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sectors, jumping 2.99%.

Iron and steel rose 2.98%. Kobe Steel was the best-performing stock on the Nikkei, jumping 4.92%. The stock built on a 3.88% rally on Friday, after reports it had developed new steel plates for electric vehicles.

Transport equipment makers rounded out the TSE’s top three, gaining 2.14%, with a weaker yen boosting the value of overseas revenue.

