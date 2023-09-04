Anti-encroachment, cleanliness and price control: CM Balochistan highlights efforts of Quetta admin

QUETTA: Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki highlighted the efforts of the Quetta administration for initiating anti-encroachment, cleanliness, price control and plantation drive in the provincial capital.

In a statement, he said that measures should be taken to bring a positive change in the city’s landscape besides multiplying its beauty and resolving public issues.

He welcomed the Commissioner Quetta Division and his entire team on initiating a plan for a cleanliness campaign and eliminating encroachments from the city.

Ali Mardan said the residents of the provincial capital have been suffering from multiple problems due to the lack of planning and attention by the civic authorities.

He directed the officials concerned to collaborate closely and develop a coordinated plan to resolve the city’s problems and restore the lost beauty of Quetta.

The Chief Minister while expressing his dismay over the prevailing hygienic and sanitary conditions in Quetta, said that steps should be taken on a war footing basis to improve the sanitation situation and to ensure neat and clean bazaars and markets in the city.

He said the provincial capital was increasingly facing water scarcity but the government has doing its best to tackle the situation and ensure safe drinking water to every citizen.

He directed Commissioner Quetta to ensure the effective working of price control committees to prevent profiteers from exploiting the general public and take action against the shopkeepers and traders for overcharging.

He called for the early completion of the Quetta development package in the best possible manner for the betterment of the city.

The construction and expansion of various roads, improvement of the sewerage system and rehabilitation of footpaths under the Quetta development package will significantly restore the lost beauty of Quetta and provide better facilities to the masses.

He said the government has made efforts to make the metropolitan city the cleanest and most environment-friendly to be visited by the local and foreign tourists.

He also welcomed the Prime Minister’s package of 100 green buses for Quetta, announced during his visit last month.

He said green bus service will be also run on other routes of the city to provide modern travel facilities to the citizens.

The provincial government will fully support the commissioner and his team in resolving the problems of Quetta City.