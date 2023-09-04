Peshawar: prices of kitchen items increase

PESHAWAR: Prices of daily use kitchen items, particularly sugar, vegetables, pulses and others have increased manifold in the open market after a whopping increase in price of petroleum products, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Buyers while talking to this scribe in the local vegetable market complained prices are beyond the purchasing power. They said local administration kept mum regarding overcharging and was reluctant to take actions against profiteers and hoarders in the city. Vendors and shopkeepers in the provincial capital told this scribe that prices will further go up in coming days owing to consistent increase in fuel prices and imposition of a number of fresh taxes.

Sugar price has crossed double century as available at Rs200 per kilo in the retail market, while a 50-kg sugar bag price also jumped at Rs9200 in the wholesale market.

Similarly, flour prices also pushed up in the retail market as an increase of Rs50 to Rs100 per 20-kg bag was witnessed in the local market. The survey noted a 20-kg fine flour bag cost Rs2900, mixed brown flour at Rs2600-2700 per 20-kg bag while an 80-kg fine flour bag was available at Rs 11,800 in the open market.

According to the survey, vegetable prices also touched a new peak in wake of rising fuel rates. One kilogram ginger was available at Rs900/kg against the price of Rs800 while one kg garlic was available at Rs 300-350/kg against the price of Rs300/kg in the previous week, the survey noted. The price of tomatoes increased as available at Rs100/kg from Rs60/kg in the open market. Likewise, onion also increased, which was being sold at Rs80/kg against the price of Rs60/kg in the previous week in the local market, the survey added. Prices of other veggies remained high in the open market.

Peas was being sold at Rs350/kg, green pepper at Rs100/kilo, okra Rs100/ kilo, and curry Rs60/ kg and, Kachalu Rs110/ kilo, Cauliflower at Rs160/ kilo, turnip at Rs150/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs100/ kilo, Tenda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/ kg.

Similarly, the Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100/kg against Rs70/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, capsicum at Rs200/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs 80-100/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs50/- per kg in the retail market.

The price of live chicken prices remained unchanged in the retail market as available at Rs405/kg in the open market. However the price of farm eggs increased in the open market, available at Rs320/dozen against Rs300/dozen in the previous week. Cow meat was available at Rs700-800 per kilo while mutton beef was sold at Rs1800-2000 and Rs2200 per kilo in the retail market, the survey added.

Similarly, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. Good quality (sela) was available at Rs340-350/kg, while low quality rice available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said price of dal mash was available at Rs570/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, red bean at Rs530 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs450/kg, small-size white channa from Rs400/kg to Rs280/kg.

Chemical-mixed milk was available at Rs160-180 and others Rs200-210 per litre while yogurt was being sold at Rs180-200 and Rs220 per kilogram in the local market.

Fruits prices are sky-rocketed in the local market, according to the survey. The prices of apples reached Rs350/kg, Mango Rs 150-200/kg and Peach Rs200/kg, persimmon Rs230/kg and banana 170/dozen.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Likewise, the survey said prices of dry-milk, milk powder and baby milk, pampers and other baby items further increased in the retail market.

