CIFTIS to support Pakistan in increasing service exports: envoy

BEIJING: The ongoing China International Fair for Trade in Service (CIFTIS) in Beijing will support Pakistan in increasing services exports, especially in Informational Technology (IT), e-commerce, finance and logistics, said Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque.

The exhibition will also help promote regional connectivity with the presence of NLC and PIA in the exhibition, he told APP after inaugurating the ‘Pakistan Pavilion’ at the CIFTIS.

Commercial Counselor, Ghulam Qadir, Science and Technology, Counselor Khan Muhammad, and representative of Pakistani companies were also present.

Some prominent Pakistani enterprises including Technology Zone Authority (STZA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), NETSOL, ISBEI, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), National Logistic Corporation (NLC), Fb Enterprises, and others have set up their booths at Pakistan Pavilion to attract international investors during the event.

Ambassador Haque emphasized that the Pakistan Pavilion provides a platform for Pakistani businesses to showcase their capabilities and explore new avenues for trade and investment.

“This initiative reflects Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with China and other countries, and further positioning the country as a hub for service-oriented enterprises in the region,” he added.

He said, “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has entered its second phase.”

“We are now focusing on cooperation with China in agriculture, IT, logistics, services, tourism and education,” he added.

“Pakistan has signed several protocols which have opened up the multi-billion Chinese market for Pakistani products including boiled meat, dairy, cherry and chilly etc.”

Terming the signing of protocols a game changer, he said that this would not only benefit Pakistan traders and companies but also provide ample opportunities to enhance their exports to Chinese markets.

He said, “Pakistan and China are focusing on making Khunjerab Pass an all-weather land route for trading and business between the two countries.”

“Following the difficult weather conditions, the border remains open for 7-8 months a year but now both countries are working to make it an all-weather route by upgrading facilities like logistics, warehouses, customs clearance, etc.,” he added.

To a question about the opening of an international road transport (TIR) route between Islamabad and the Chinese city of Kashgar, he said it was very promising and it would not only enhance bilateral trade activities between Pakistan and China but also increase regional trade.

“The products can travel from Pakistan through China to Central Asian counties and vice versa and this is in line with the regional connectivity and trade under the Belt and Road Initiative,” he added.

With the theme ‘openness leads development, cooperation creates a win-win future,’ the CIFTIS is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept 2-6.

The event has attracted over 2200 enterprises and representatives of 75 countries and international

organizations, with the proportion of international participants exceeding 20 percent.