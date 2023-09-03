PSW’s e-lab management system to integrate all govt labs

ISLAMABAD: The electronic lab management system of the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) will integrate all government laboratories performing various types of tests on import/exports goods for electronic processing and issuance of test reports.

Sources told Business Recorder that in line with Pakistan’s commitment under the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), phase-one of Pakistan Single Window has been rolled out on June 30, 2022.

The PSW system is now offering following services to all traders:

(1); Online Customs Registration using PSW KYC protocols (no need to visit a Customs office to obtain WeBOC ID).

(2); Online exchange of cross border trade related financial information through integration with 29 banks (Form “E” and Form “I” eliminated and replaced with financial instruments sent by the Bank on opening of L/C, contract registration etc).

(3); Electronic processing of import permits, release orders, phytosanitary certificates of the Department of Plant Protection.

(4); Electronic processing of export certificates and release orders on imports of the Animal Quarantine Department.

(5); Electronic processing of import permits and release orders of the Federal Seed Certification & Registration Department.

(6); Electronic processing of the conformity assessment certificates of the Pakistan Standard & Quality Control Authority.

(7); Electronic processing and issuance of the certificates issued on exports of fish and fish products by the Marine Fisheries Department.

(8); Electronic processing of Seaworthiness/Safety Certification of Second-hand Vessels imported into by the Pakistan Mercantile Marine Department.

(9); Electronic processing of import permits, export certificates, quota registration, enhancement and renewal of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and controlled chemicals by the Ministry of Narcotics Control.

(10); Data visibility to the Export Development Fund on EDS collected on exports.

(11); Single Declaration for imports and exports for customs and regulatory clearance.

(12); Integration of the pre-shipment inspection companies to receive their reports online eliminating paper based transactions.

(13); Trade Information Portal (www.tipp.gov.pk) providing a single access point for all information related to imports, exports, and transit. The trade portal has been cited as a ‘best practice’ example by the World Bank.

(14); Cross border trade related payments for customs including duty and taxes, and all the integrated departments through PSW e-payment system.

(15); Integrated risk management system for application of system based risk assessment and enforcement on the issuance of licenses, permits, certificates, and other documents by trade regulators.

(16); Integration with the Sindh Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department for collection of provincial cess, exchange of data on motor registration etc.

(17); PSW Trader Support Centre/Helpdesk (021-111-111-779).

(18); Port Community System to be implemented at Karachi, Gwadar, and Port Muhammed bin Qasim.

(19); The assessment phase of the Airport Community System has been completed.

To prevent any disruption to trade, the system is being gradually rolled out on selected HS codes and selected locations, sources added.

