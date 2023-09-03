BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
Africa Climate Summit: PM to pay 3-day visit to Nairobi from tomorrow

PPI Published 03 Sep, 2023 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will pay a three-day official visit to Nairobi, Kenya from Monday to participate in the Africa Climate Summit.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will accompany the Prime Minister in the visit. The visit is taking place at the invitation of President William Samoei Ruto of Kenya.

At the Summit, the Prime Minister will articulate Pakistan’s perspective on the global climate crisis and highlight our national efforts to rebuild in a climate-resilient manner after last year’s devastating floods.

Prime Minister’s key messages in Nairobi would include the need for enhanced climate cooperation at all levels to confront the common challenge of Climate Change in an effective manner.

In Nairobi, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Africa, including Kenya, and with other high-level dignitaries.

The Africa Climate Summit is the initiative of Kenya and the African Union. Pakistan’s high-level participation in the Summit is not only in keeping with its traditionally proactive climate diplomacy, but is also in line with the ‘Look Africa’ outlook for enhanced engagement with countries in Africa.

