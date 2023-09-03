Money collection case: ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Saturday, granted post-arrest bail to lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Mazari, in a case alleging that she had collected money for anti-state activities.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain while hearing the case approved the bail plea of Mazari against surety bond of Rs10,000.

Mazari’s lawyers, Zainab Janjua and Qaiser Imam as well as prosecutor Raja Naveed appeared before the court.

The same court, on Friday last, sent her to jail on judicial remand and issued directives to keep her in a women’s police station in the capital city until her bail hearing.

The court accepted Mazari’s plea, granting her bail against surety bonds of Rs10,000 which was initially set at Rs 20,000.

Later, in the afternoon, she was released from jail and reached home.