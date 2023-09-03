UBG says concerned at smuggling of goods ‘via Pakistan-Iran border’

KARACHI: President United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail has expressed his serious concern over the large-scale smuggling of goods from Pakistan-Iran borders and said that these smuggled Iranian goods harming the local industry and if the smuggling from Iran is not stopped, many industries will be closed and the government will face a huge loss in terms of revenue.

According to central spokesperson UBG Gulzar firoz, President UBG, said that in the past petrol and diesel used to come but now products like steel, chemicals, washing powder, tiles which are manufactured in Pakistan and they are paying 18% sales tax plus income tax are being easily smuggled from Iran without any duty and taxes.

He said that chemicals industry such as sulfonic acid, paying nearly Rs6 billion in sales tax every year, is now close to being shut down, as customs authorities turn a blind eye to or support illegal activities and smuggling.

He said that FBR can meet the revenue target of Rs9400 billion in this year but this is possible only when smuggling stops, due to which many other industries are affected and some are closed, as a result there is mass unemployment.

Zubair Tufail requested Chairman FBR to take strict action to stop these smuggling activities and strongly hoped that the authorities would soon take appropriate measures to protect the local industry and government revenue.

