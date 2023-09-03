US natgas prices little changed as output drop offsets low holiday demand

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures were little changed on Friday as a drop in daily output and forecasts for continued hot weather offset a predicted reduction in gas use next week due in part to the three-day US Labor Day holiday weekend.

Front-month gas futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.3 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $2.765 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

For the week, the front-month was up about 9% after falling less than 1% last week.

In Georgia and Florida, there were still over 104,000 homes and businesses without power on Friday in the wake of Hurricane Idalia, according to data from PowerOutage.us. Those figures were down from outage peaks of around 288,000 in Florida and 217,000 in Georgia as utilities restored service.

Energy traders said the electric outages were limiting the amount of gas that power generators in those states were burning to produce electricity.

The remains of Idalia were expected to die out in the Atlantic Ocean by the middle of next week. No tropical cyclones were expected to make landfall in the US over the next week, according to the latest forecast from the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 US states rose to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in August, up from 102.1 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.3 bcfd in May.

On a daily basis, however, output over the past couple of days was on track to drop by 2.7 bcfd to a preliminary four-month low of 99.2 bcfd on Friday. Energy traders noted that preliminary data - especially start of the month data - is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 US states will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Sept. 16.

LSEG forecast US gas demand, including exports, will slide from 104.4 bcfd this week to 101.7 bcfd next week due in part to the long holiday weekend before rising to 103.2 bcfd in two weeks, due in part to a forecast increase in LNG exports. The forecasts for this week and next were similar to LSEG’s outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big US LNG export plants fell from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.3 bcfd in August due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

