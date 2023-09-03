BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brazil allows farmers to sow new soy before fallow

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2023 02:59am

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry has approved 48 requests from Mato Grosso soy growers who want to start planting their new crop before the fallow period ends on Sept. 15, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Friday.

During the period, fields are left fallow to prevent the spread of disease such as soybean rust. The ministry’s authorization came in response to a request from the Mato Grosso Association of Cotton Producers (Ampa).

According to Ampa, this year’s El Nino weather pattern can cut rains sooner, putting crops such as cotton and corn - which are planted after soybeans are harvested - at risk in Mato Grosso state. Early planting authorizations for commercial purposes are controversial and opposed by Mato Grosso’s crop agency Indea.

According to information on Indea’s website, there is no “legal provision” for such permissions. Critics of an early start to the soy sowing work say it raises sanitary risks, as the fallow period is meant to protect the soil and plants from plagues.

Planting soy sooner means some farmers in Mato Grosso, at the heart of Brazil’s soy country, could harvest their crop before Christmas, which is unusual.

The agriculture ministry said it expects to receive more soy farmers’ requests to start planting early. The beginning of soybean planting depends on the arrival of spring rains, said Cleiton Gauer, the superintendent for farmer-backed Mato Grosso Institute of Agricultural Economics (Imea).

Cotton soybean Farmers Brazil Agriculture Ministry

