Sindh governor meets Nawaz in London

NNI Published 02 Sep, 2023 06:30am

LONDON: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori Friday said that the arrest of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is a legal matter, and Nawaz Sharif is concerned about Pakistan’s current economic and political situation.

After a meeting with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London, Tessori stated that Nawaz Sharif mentioned that during his tenure in 2017, the electricity bill used to be Rs1500 to Rs2000.

According to the details of the meeting, Tessori said that a detailed discussion took place regarding the country’s economic reforms, and the decision of Nawaz Sharif’s return will be made by his party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Tessori further stated that Nawaz Sharif emphasised the accountability of those responsible for the current state of affairs in the country, as the former PM and PTI Chief had not implemented any economic policies during his three and a half years in power.

The Governor further remarked that the PTI chairman had broken the hearts of the Pakistani people by making false promises, and he was solely responsible for the current situation of the country.

