'She Loves Tech' competition empowers women entrepreneurs

LAHORE: ‘She Loves Tech’, a global startup and tech competition dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs, was held here on Friday.

The event was arranged by Circle Women Association, a women-led startup, supported by Habib Bank Lahore and COLABS.

The chief guest of the event was Punjab Women Development Secretary Sumaira Samad while the judges included Neha Idrees, Strategy Lead COLABS, Umer Shahzad, General Manager Khudi Ventures, Anam Sadiq, Co-Founder EDKASA, Faria Shahid, Head Affluent Segments-HBL, and Maryam Khan, vice president SAWDF.

Speaking on this occasion, Sadaffe Abid, Founder of Circle Women, expressed her motivation for bringing this competition to Pakistan, sating, “Supporting women entrepreneurs is not merely an option; it is a vital necessity of our time.

By bridging the gender gap in entrepreneurship, we unlock the untapped potential and creativity of our women, addressing the challenges of our era. Embracing women in their entrepreneurial endeavors transcends business creation; it builds resilience, uplifts families, empowers generations, and cultivates vibrant communities.”

‘She Loves Tech’ plays a role in nurturing young startups and transforming their innovative concepts into tangible realities. It notably offers substantial prize funding of up to US $100,000, connecting female entrepreneurs with a network of over 50 ecosystem partners, inspirational role models and mentors, while enhancing their capabilities through specialized curriculum. The ultimate winner from Pakistan earns a coveted spot at the ‘She Loves Tech’ Global Finale and Conference in Singapore.

It extended its reach this year, encompassing local rounds in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sukkur, Quetta, Hyderabad, and Gilgit, among the 15 participating cities. Through dedicated outreach efforts, its team ventured into six of these cities, holding rounds on the ground and connecting with startups in person. The aim was to reach and empower 25,000 young women across Pakistan, offering engaging pitches, enlightening panel discussions, inspiring talks, digital boot camps, and workshops tailored to their unique needs.

Dr. Sarah Alam, Founder of Tibbi.pk and winner of ‘She Loves Tech’ Pakistan 2022, shared her journey, saying, “She Loves Tech made me realise that I am not alone as a woman entrepreneur. It has given me a community that I could call my own and rely on whenever need be. The guidance provided at the boot camp and by the mentors was monumental in shaping us towards our win.”

