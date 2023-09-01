BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.31%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
FABL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.39%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
PIOC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.27%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TELE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 36.6 (0.81%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 153.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Manchester City sign Portugal midfielder Nunes from Wolves

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2023 03:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City have signed Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year contract, the Premier League champions announced on Friday.

No financial details were disclosed but British media reported that City paid Wolves about 53 million pounds ($67.20 million) for the 25-year-old.

“The opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I couldn’t turn down,” Nunes said.

“I’ve learned so much during my season at Wolves and I’m excited to continue improving in the Premier League, a division which brings the best out of me.”

Nunes had been absent from training with the squad, Wolves manager Gary O’Neil said, after Wolves rejected City’s initial 47 million pounds bid.

Wolves signed the Brazilian-born Nunes last August for a then club-record transfer fee of 45 million euros ($48.83 million) from Sporting on a five-year contract.

Nunes has played 11 times for Portugal, having turned down a call-up from his native Brazil. He has scored one international goal in a World Cup qualifier against Turkey and was included in his country’s squad for last year’s Qatar World Cup.

The midfielder made 34 Premier League appearances for Wolves last season and started their first two league games this term. He was sent off in the 4-1 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Portugal Manchester City Matheus Nunes

Comments

1000 characters

Manchester City sign Portugal midfielder Nunes from Wolves

SBP says emergency MPC meeting reports baseless

Delimitation process to be completed by Nov 30 instead of mid-Dec: ECP

Open-market: USD hits 331 against PKR

LHC orders release of PTI’s Parvez Elahi

Sri Lanka records lowest inflation since economic crisis

Pak Suzuki, Agriauto announce shutdown as economic woes bite

Rapid rupee decline brewing ‘a perfect storm’ for Pakistan: PBC

Oil driven higher by tight supply expectations

IMF Managing Director has ‘productive’ talks with Chinese premier

Piqued by political parties, PM says ‘there’s no crisis’

Read more stories