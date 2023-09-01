23 LG Dept employees’ services terminated

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Amir Mir has directed the Punjab Local Government Department to take decisive action against individuals involved in corrupt practices.

As part of this initiative, 23 employees associated with the LG Dept, engaged in unlawful constructions, has been removed from their duties, disclosed an official on Thursday. These employees, stationed within the metropolitan corporation’s planning department, had been contributing to corrupt activities owing to their extensive experience.

It may be noted that earlier, ineffective and dishonest officials, including building inspectors, were transferred within the Local Government Department. Furthermore, measures were being undertaken against the 23 individuals who were removed from the planning department for their role in facilitating illegal constructions.

