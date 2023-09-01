BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
‘Ruda focusing on environmental preservation’

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:41am

LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) CEO Imran Amin has said that significant attention was dedicated to addressing environmental factors within Ruda’s Industrial Zone Phase-1.

He expressed these views during his visit to the industrial and Chahar Bagh sites on Thursday. During this visit, the Ruda CEO reviewed the progress of eco-friendly initiatives implemented at both the Industrial and Chahar Bagh sites.

He emphasised the organisation’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the local community. “Our top priority at Ruda was ensuring the safety of the local community; we were diligently working with experts to implement necessary measures that would safeguard the well-being of everyone involved”.

As per the Ruda spokesperson, Ruda was focused on environmental preservation and sustainable urban development. By adhering to eco-friendly practices and actively addressing environmental challenges, Ruda strives to create a greener, more sustainable, and environmentally responsible urban landscape. It laid a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability and ongoing efforts to minimise ecological impact.

Notably, the Chahar Bagh project, spanning an extensive area of 128 acres, showcased the integration of modern sustainable practices, aligning with environmental directives from time to time.

Moreover, significant attention was dedicated to addressing environmental factors within the Industrial Zone Phase-1. A comprehensive environmental survey had previously highlighted concerns including air and noise pollution, water quality, and compliance with necessary environmental approvals. In response, strategic measures have been implemented to mitigate these concerns and promote a cleaner urban environment.

