Pakistan, China hold bilateral consultations on nonproliferation, arms control

The 8th round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control and Non-Proliferation took place in Beijing on Thursday, discussing regional and global security issues, APP reported.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release that Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, Additional Secretary (Arms Control & Disarmament/Policy Planning) from Pakistan, and Sun Xiaobo, Director General, Department of Arms Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, led their respective delegations.

In addition, the Pakistani group visited top think tanks in Beijing, including the Chinese Institute of Contemporary International Relations (CICR) and the Arms Control and Disarmament Association (CACDA).

During the visits, it was decided to strengthen the strategic outreach between the two nations' think tanks and research institutions

The two parties decided that the 9th round would occur on a mutually suitable date in the following year.

Prior to the talks, Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, the additional secretary, also spoke with Sun Weidong, the Republic of China's Vice Foreign Minister.

In-depth discussions on China-Pakistan relations, the global and regional security environment, and a number of other topics of shared interest took place during the meeting..