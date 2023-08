ZURICH: UBS posted a towering $29-billion net profit in the second quarter amid its takeover of fallen rival Credit Suisse, which saw over $10 billion in losses, an earnings statement showed Thursday.

UBS set to post first results since Credit Suisse merger

UBS, Switzerland’s largest bank, also said it expected to secure more than $10 billion in cost reductions by the end of 2026 from integrating Credit Suisse.