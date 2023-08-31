BAFL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.76%)
BIPL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
BOP 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.24%)
CNERGY 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
DFML 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
DGKC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.87%)
FABL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.48%)
FCCL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.37%)
FFL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
GGL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
HBL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.12%)
HUBC 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
MLCF 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.65%)
OGDC 94.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.95%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIOC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.8%)
PPL 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.58%)
PRL 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.26%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.64%)
SSGC 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
TRG 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
UNITY 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,540 Decreased By -90.7 (-1.96%)
BR30 15,881 Decreased By -277 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,430 Decreased By -814.4 (-1.76%)
KSE30 16,106 Decreased By -315.2 (-1.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields seen little changed ahead of key growth data

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2023 10:39am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to remain largely unchanged in early session on Thursday as traders await fresh cues ahead of the latest local growth data.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield is likely to be in the 7.16%-7.20% range after ending the previous session at 7.1850%, a trader with a private bank said.

“There were attempts to break the 7.15% mark on the downside on multiple occasions. Since that has failed, we may now see rangebound trading with the chances of 7.20% being broken on the upside,” the trader said.

India’s economic growth likely accelerated to 7.7%, the fastest annual pace in a year, on robust service sector growth, strong demand and increased government capital expenditure, a Reuters poll found.

All but two of the 51 economists surveyed between Aug. 18 and Aug. 24 expected the GDP growth to beat the January-March quarter’s 6.1% rate.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields remained largely steady as weaker-than-expected growth and labour market data toned down expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain rates higher for a longer period.

India bond yields seen easing as US peers drop

The 10-year yield was around the crucial 4.10% mark, more than 25 basis points lower than the 16-year high levels touched last week. The odds of a rate hike in September have eased further.

Traders will also keep an eye on the domestic inflation trajectory, especially after the government cut cooking gas prices, as well as evolving liquidity conditions.

The inflation impact of the move is estimated at 20 bps to 30 bps and will be seen in the September print, said IDFC First Bank, which estimated the August reading at 7.1%.

India’s retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.87% in June. Inflation will remain above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band at least until October, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Key indicators:

Brent crude futures little changed at $85.85 per barrel, after rising 0.4% in the previous session

10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.1139%, two-year yield at 4.8880%

India bond yields Indian government bonds

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields seen little changed ahead of key growth data

US sharpens the focus on Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee stays under pressure against US dollar

Punjab polls order: SC dismisses ECP’s plea

Shamshad informs Senate body: No ‘fiscal space available’ for subsidies

Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

Gohar advocates restoration of zero-rated regime

FTO’s advice: FBR may introduce separate salary return form

Security of CPEC and Gwadar Port: PM highlights enhanced responsibilities of Navy

SC moved against PPIB (amendment) Act

Jilani expects ‘huge’ investment from Gulf states

Read more stories