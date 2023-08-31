China stocks roughly flat

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks were roughly flat on Wednesday, as the market is weighing geopolitical risks and factors that may affect the property market.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index closed flat. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index only edged up 0.1%. China’s embassy in Washington on Tuesday defended its business practices after US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said US firms told her that China had become “uninvestible.”

Any new developments between China and the US are highly watched by investors. August has seen foreign capital net selling, via the northbound trading link, of more than 85 billion yuan ($11.66 billion) so far, set to log the biggest monthly outflow on record.