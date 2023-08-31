Condolence by APNS

KARACHI: Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of executive committee over the sad demise of Hafeez Ulfat, Chief Editor Daily Sarhad, Peshawar.

Hafeez had a vibrant role in newspapers industry and Journalism in KPK for last five decades.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.