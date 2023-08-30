BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
BIPL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.29%)
DFML 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.69%)
DGKC 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.75%)
FABL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.33%)
FCCL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
FFL 5.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
HBL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.77%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.36%)
OGDC 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
PAEL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PIOC 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.56%)
PPL 69.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.41%)
PRL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.57%)
SSGC 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.01%)
TPLP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
TRG 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,635 Decreased By -55.3 (-1.18%)
BR30 16,166 Decreased By -232.1 (-1.42%)
KSE100 46,266 Decreased By -504.2 (-1.08%)
KSE30 16,442 Decreased By -178.8 (-1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany passes four-year 32bn euro corporate tax relief to revive economy

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2023 02:09pm

BERLIN: The German cabinet on Wednesday approved a four-year, 32 billion euro ($34.77 billion) tax cut package designed to reignite growth in Europe’s faltering economic giant, including a subsidy to cover 15% of the cost of companies’ green investments.

The measures, which must still pass the German parliament and win the states’ approval, are a much watered-down version of the three-way coalition government’s initial plan for write-offs that would also cover the cost of investments in digital infrastructure.

The tax cuts, at around 7 billion euros a year, are modest in the context of a 4 trillion euro economy, and economists and business associations have criticised them for not going far enough.

Other benefits for firms include more generous depreciation write-down opportunities.

The package, backed by liberal finance minister Christian Lindner, was initially due to pass two weeks ago, but was blocked by Greens family minster Lisa Paus, who wanted billions for a new comprehensive child support package. This, too, was passed in scaled-back form on Monday.

The German economy stagnated in the second quarter, showing no sign of recovery from a winter recession and cementing its position as one of the world’s weakest major economies.

Germany corporate tax

Comments

1000 characters

Germany passes four-year 32bn euro corporate tax relief to revive economy

Intra-day update: rupee’s fall continues against US dollar

Weak infrastructure, governance: Moody’s spots extra constraints

Open-market: USD hits 325 against rupee

Abbott Laboratories sustains Rs580mn in losses amid inflation, currency devaluation

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

India’s inflation to keep steady, growth on track

Oil rises on US stockpile draw and hurricane jitters

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Read more stories