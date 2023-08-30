BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
China vice president tells UK foreign secretary: hopes to advance ties

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2023
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China Vice President Han Zheng said on Wednesday he hopes through mutual respect and practical cooperation to make new advances in China-UK relations during a meeting held with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in Beijing.

UK foreign minister to visit China on Aug 30

Cleverly said during the meeting that it is important that the two countries meet face-to-face regularly to avoid misunderstanding and it was important to address the challenges and differences of opinion that all countries have in bilateral relations.

