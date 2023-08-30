Senate body to file ‘breach of privilege’ complaint against DG FIA

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation, on Tuesday, decided to file a “Breach of Privilege” complaint against the DG FIA for non-compliance with the standing committee’s directives regarding the implementation of the recommendations in respect of the PIA employees appointed on fake degrees.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Hidayatullah.

The Senate committee deliberated upon the ongoing protest by the PIA employees against the privatisation and non-increase in wages.

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani underscored that employees have the right to indulge in any sort of agitation for their basic rights and demanded that the FIR against the PIA employees should be withdrawn.

Amir Hayat, CEO PIA stated that the PIA is willing to negotiate with the employees, however, violation of the law will not be tolerated. The committee directed the PIA to settle the grievances of employees through negotiations.

The committee addressed Haseeb’s public petition concerning the non-increase in pension by the CAA. Petitioner pointed out that the pension of employees who retired in 2014 onwards, has not been increased for the last many years.

As per CAA Employees Pay & Pension Regulations (2014), the pension of employees who retired on or before 2014, would be revised after every three years, however, this has not been implemented. The committee decided to form a sub-committee to investigate the matter further and nominated Senator Saleem Mandviwalla as its convener.

Senator Saifullah Abro highlighted the matter of delay in luggage handling at Islamabad Airport.

The CAA authorities apprised that 40-45 minutes is required for the clearance of luggage as per international standards, however, the delay occurred mainly due to pre-customs scanning, heavy load of baggage and congestion at the airport.

It was further added that the Civil Aviation Authority closely monitoring the ground handling agents (GHAs) and also taking punitive action against the GHAs to avoid delays. The committee directed the CAA to provide details of GHAs with their staff details along with problems being faced in luggage handling in the next meeting.

While discussing the salaries, pensions and abroad stay of cabin crew, the CEO PIA said that employee salaries had not been increased in the past seven years due company’s financial limitations. However, the PIACL has increased the salaries of the cabin crew in November 2021 and the cabin crew is also eligible for pension. Additionally, cabin crew are entitled to stay at five-star hotels during foreign trips.

Regarding the implementation of the recommendations by the committee in respect of the PIA employees appointed on fake degrees, the committee decided to file a “Breach of Privilege” against the DG FIA for non-compliance with the standing committee’s directives and sending officers not fully conversant with the case.

In addition to that, the committee addressed the tragic road accident near Kamoke that resulted in the loss of Rashida Majeed’s life while she was en route from Sialkot to Lahore for duty on a flight. Amir Hayat, CEO PIA mentioned that the service provider responsible for assisting pilots and cabin crew in reaching their designated duty locations had been terminated. Moreover, an amount of Rs 4.8 million has been provided to Rashida Majeed’s family and an insurance payout of around Rs 6.7 million will be disbursed to the bereaved family by the next week.

The committee was briefed on the issue of viable flights for Balochistan. DG CAA Khaqan Murtaza said that 20 PIA flights, three Serene Air flights, and four flights from Fly Jinnah are currently, operating weekly to Quetta from various locations. He mentioned that other airlines are reluctant to operate due to commercial challenges. The committee directed the CAA to develop a workable and viable commercial plan to improve flights for Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Mian Raza Rabbani, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Senator Umer Farooq, Senator Saifullah Abro, and senior officers of the Aviation Division and relevant departments.

