BAFL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
BIPL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.51%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
DGKC 48.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FABL 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.25%)
HUBC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 23.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
MLCF 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
OGDC 96.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.84%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.89%)
PPL 72.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.7%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.22%)
SSGC 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
TRG 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.73%)
UNITY 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,732 Decreased By -42.5 (-0.89%)
BR30 16,593 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.55%)
KSE100 47,134 Decreased By -344.8 (-0.73%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -140 (-0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises as dollar softens ahead of key US data

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2023 09:14am

Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as the dollar weakened ahead of a barrage of crucial US economic data this week, while China’s measure to support its stock market also lifted risk sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5% to $8,397.50 per metric ton by 0240 GMT as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.2% to 69,070 yuan a ton.

The dollar eased as traders refrained from placing big bets ahead of a slew of US economic data, including the PCE price index on Thursday and the non-farm payrolls report on Friday, that could define the outlook for interest rates.

A softer greenback makes the dollar-priced metals more affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

Also helping risk sentiment across financial assets was China’s move on Monday to boost its stock market by slashing stamp duty, among other measures. China is the world’s biggest metals consumer.

LME aluminium rose 0.5% to $2,160.50 a ton, while nickel slipped 1.2% to $20,540 from a three-week high hit in the previous session. Zinc climbed 1% to $2,406.50, on track for a seventh session of gain in eight.

LME lead fell 0.4% to $2,153, on track for a third straight loss.

LME tin shed 1.6% to $25,085, its lowest since Aug. 18.

Shanghai copper gains, Fed rate hike worries cap gains

SHFE aluminium rose 0.4% to 18,655 yuan a ton, while nickel fell as much as 2.6% to 164,520 yuan, its lowest since Aug. 17.

Zinc rose 0.6% to 20,805 yuan, while lead fell to its lowest since Aug. 22 at 16,225 yuan.

SHFE tin was on track for a fourth straight loss, down 1.7% to 210,980 yuan.

Copper aluminium

Comments

1000 characters

Copper rises as dollar softens ahead of key US data

Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Senate panel seeks list of power defaulters

Final decision expected today: PM holds consultations on electricity bills

2022-23: Rs160bn ST collected from power sector

Banking institutions asked to strengthen financial inclusion, gender equality

Minister seeks framework to increase pharma exports to $1bn

Jaranwala, Sargodha incidents: IGP unveils involvement of foreign entities

Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC

Read more stories