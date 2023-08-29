WHO team meets PFA DG

LAHORE: A World Health Organization (WHO) delegation led by Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala called on Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar at his office here on Monday.

During the meeting, both sides covered a wide range of topics to promote healthy and safe food in Punjab. They emphasized the need to improve food laboratories and provide free training and medical screening for food handlers.

PFA DG Raja Jahangir Anwar gave a detailed briefing to Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala regarding the provincial food regulatory body initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023