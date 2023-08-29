Pakistan to start export of 15,000 tons of dried chillies to China

LAHORE: Pakistan is all set to start export of 15,000 tons of dried red chillies to China in six-to-seven weeks provided it receives the detailed SOPs of phytosanitary protocols signed by both the countries during a recent visit of Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

China annually imports 150,000 tons of dried chillies for its domestic consumption out of which 60,000 tons are imported from India.

By virtue of the MoU signed by the Pakistani Guard Agricultural Research and Services Pvt Ltd (GUARD) and the Chinese leading food company Litong Food, Pakistani company will export 5,000 tons red chillies this year. Rest will be managed by other local arrangements of the Chinese company.

“We have entered into contract farming with the local chilli farmers to meet this target. Crop is in good health right now and if all goes well then we may even cross this target,” said Guard’s Shahzad Ali Malik while talking to the Business Recorder.

Malik said they were awaiting the detailed SOPs for export of chillies under the phytosanitary protocol. As soon as we receive the required document, our company will start buying chillies from the Pakistani farmers, he added. He also said that the Chinese were eyeing to shift all their Chilli buying from India to Pakistan.

Guard’s Seed Division Executive Momin Ali Malik said initially they would be dispatching a consignment of 500 tons. However, he hoped that they would be able to complete the 5,000 tons export target by December this year.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached between the Pakistani and Chinese companies, both the parties will collaborate on the establishment of a seed company as a Collaboration, focusing on Chili seed breeding and research in Pakistan.

Both the sides also agreed to work together on Chili seed breeding, Chili crop production and research projects, with a focus on developing high-quality Chili seeds suitable for the local agricultural conditions and crop production as per the requirements of the Chinese side.

Both the sides would also bring 10,000 acres under Chilli farming in Sindh and another 5,000 acres in Punjab to ultimately reach the targets of chilli breeding, research and others.

