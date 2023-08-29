BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BankIslami, KSBL sign MoU to advance business education, Islamic banking

Press Release Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

LAHORE: BankIslami has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karachi School of Business & Leadership (KSBL) to solidify a partnership aimed at nurturing the development of future business leaders and fostering excellence in the fields of Islamic banking and business management.

The MoU was signed by the esteemed representatives, including Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO of BankIslami; Rizwan Ata, Deputy CEO of BankIslami; and Dr. Junaid Ahmad, Rector & Dean of KSBL.

Under the terms of the agreement, BankIslami and KSBL will collaborate closely on various initiatives that aim to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry practices. One of the key aspects of this collaboration is the development of case studies for business management students, allowing them to gain insights into real-world scenarios and challenges faced by the business world. This practical approach to learning is set to provide students with a valuable perspective on decision-making, strategy implementation, and problem-solving.

Furthermore, the partnership will lead to the creation of specialized courses and certifications in the domain of Islamic banking.

This initiative seeks to empower students with a deep understanding of the principles and practices of Islamic finance, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in this rapidly growing sector.

