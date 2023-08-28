BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BIPL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.18%)
FABL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
FCCL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.21%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.33%)
MLCF 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
OGDC 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.27%)
PAEL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-3.57%)
PPL 73.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.68%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.15%)
SSGC 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
TRG 89.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.51%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.88%)
BR30 16,686 Decreased By -270.1 (-1.59%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By -192.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,877 Decreased By -93.5 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pentagon aims to counter China numerical advantage with drones

AFP Published August 28, 2023

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon plans to field thousands of drones within the next two years to help counter China's numerical edge in personnel and military hardware, a senior US defense official said Monday.

Beijing's main advantage is "mass: More ships. More missiles. More people," Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said at a military technology conference in Washington.

"We'll counter the PLA's mass with mass of our own, but ours will be harder to plan for, harder to hit, harder to beat," she said, referring to the Chinese military.

Stable US-China ties ‘profoundly important’: Raimondo

The goal is "to field attritable autonomous systems at scale of multiple thousands, in multiple domains, within the next 18 to 24 months," Hicks said.

The United States says China is its consequential challenge and is seeking to deter conflict with Beijing, especially over the democratic self-ruled island of Taiwan.

China claims Taiwan as its own and has long vowed to take the territory one day, by force if necessary.

Pentagon Chinese military US and China Kathleen Hicks

Comments

1000 characters

Pentagon aims to counter China numerical advantage with drones

New low: rupee hits 302 against US dollar

Toshakhana case: IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea

Indus Motor Company’s profit falls 39% YoY to Rs9.66bn in FY23

Glaxo Pakistan sustains Rs321mn losses in 6MCY23

PM Kakar directs acceleration of SIFC identified projects

India's Reliance appoints Ambani children to board in succession plan

Imaan Mazari rearrested after release from Adiala jail

'As soon as possible': ECP assures MQM-P, JI of timely delimitation

At least 2 policemen killed, 3 injured in Lakki Marwat firing

KSE-100 loses 193 points in range-bound session

Read more stories