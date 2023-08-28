BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BIPL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.18%)
FABL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
FCCL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.21%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.33%)
MLCF 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
OGDC 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.27%)
PAEL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-3.57%)
PPL 73.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.68%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.15%)
SSGC 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
TRG 89.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.51%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.88%)
BR30 16,686 Decreased By -270.1 (-1.59%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By -192.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,877 Decreased By -93.5 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ends lower on weaker Malaysian exports, Dalian gains cap losses

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2023 05:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures finished more than 1% lower on Monday following reports of lacklustre exports this month, although gains in competing edible oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange limited the downward trend.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 51 ringgit, or 1.29%, to 3,911 ringgit ($840.71) per metric ton.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products during Aug. 1-25 were seen falling between 4.3% and 7.8% from a month-ago period, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.

Indonesia’s palm oil exports, including refined products, in June stood at 3.45 million tons, while the stock by the end of June was at 3.69 million tons, data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association showed.

Good demand from China and Europe for the forward month is keeping prices stable, while India will likely see stronger demand given the festive season, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based firm Kantilal Laxmichand and Co.

Palm posts second week of gains on stronger rival oils

Dry weather in the U.S. Midwest last week has been stressing bean crops, so both soybean and palm prices are projected to rise in the coming weeks, Saiya added.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.2%, while its palm oil contract climbed 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade lost 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.3% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit generally makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm oil may break resistance at 4,000 ringgit per metric ton and rise into a 4,080-4,135 ringgit range, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil export palm oil prices Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm ends lower on weaker Malaysian exports, Dalian gains cap losses

Toshakhana case: IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea

Indus Motor Company’s profit falls 39% YoY to Rs9.66bn in FY23

Glaxo Pakistan sustains Rs321mn losses in 6MCY23

Imaan Mazari rearrested after release from Adiala jail

Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand by 2 days

Pakistan to host UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting on Wednesday

Power tariffs: caretakers capitulate?

Incremental Units Consumption Subsidy: PALSP concerned at ‘discrimination’

Stable US-China ties ‘profoundly important’: Raimondo

Falls under domain of Ministry of Commerce: SBP says it can’t impose ban on import of any item

Read more stories