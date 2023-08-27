BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s Modi urges nations with critical minerals to see custodianship as ‘global responsibility’

Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2023 05:28pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there is a risk of a “new model of colonialism” if nations with critical minerals do not regard custodianship as a “global responsibility”, as firms race to secure resources central to energy transition goals.

“We are experiencing this challenge for critical materials, rare earths and others. These things are abundant in some places and not present at all in others, but all of humankind needs them,” Modi said at a Business 20 summit in New Delhi on Sunday.

“The ones who have them, if they don’t see that as a global responsibility, then this will promote a new model of colonialism. This is my warning,” Modi said.

India’s Moon mission a model for aspiring space powers: PM Modi

The comments come as adequate supplies of minerals critical for the transition to environmentally friendlier energy is far from assured amid challenges such as resources’ uneven geographical diversification.

China accounted for 70% of world mine production of rare earths in 2022 and is home to at least 85% of global processing capacity. This year, it imposed export restrictions on gallium and germanium for use in computer chips and other components – a move widely seen as retaliation for U.S. curbs on technology sales to China and which raised concerns over more restrictions.

Speaking to global business executives and industry heads, Modi said India could build an efficient and reliable supply chain, in contrast to the pre-COVID-19 supply chain that “broke down when the world needed it most”.

Amid broader efforts to diversify supply chains, the U.S. and India in June announced deals in sectors as varied as chips, minerals, technology, space and defence during Modi’s visit to Washington.

Narendra Modi Business 20 summit

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Modi urges nations with critical minerals to see custodianship as ‘global responsibility’

Commerce minister urges textile exporters to lay focus on value-added products

Disputes relating to income determination: Facts have to be duly considered: SC

Polling ends, vote-count underway in KP local govt by-polls

JI announces protest against inflated power bills

Caretaker PM assures resolution of all issues of Balochistan

Russia says genetic tests confirm Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crash

KCCI, BMG reject hike in power tariffs

World No. 1 Pakistan add Shakeel to Asia Cup squad

Countrywide protests against electricity tariff hike continue

AI revolution in video games has industry players treading warily

Read more stories