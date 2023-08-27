BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
66 vehicles taken away, 71 mobile phones snatched in Islamabad

Fazal Sher Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

ISLAMABAD: Street crimes increased in the federal capital during the last week as car thefts and mobile phone snatchings witnessed an increase with more than 66 vehicles stolen or snatched and 71 mobile phones snatched from citizens, mostly at gunpoint, in various localities.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 15 cases of theft including robbery and snatching of cash as well as two cases of kidnapping were reported to the city’s different police stations during the same period. The 66 cases of auto theft which were reported to different police stations during the last week include theft of 14 cars and 52 bikes.

In the same period, auto thieves stole five motorbikes and four cars from the limits of Karachi Company police station, four bikes and two cars from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station as well as five motorbikes from the limits of the Secretariat police station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole three motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Kohsar Police Station, five bikes from the limits of the Sumbal police station, and another four motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Industrial Area police station.

During the same period, criminals remained active in the limits of the Khanna, Aabpara, Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, and Noon police stations.

During the last week, armed persons snatched eight mobile phones, auto thieves stole four bikes, and robbers looted three houses in the limit of Khanna police station. Armed snatchers also remained active in the limits of the Aabpara police station during the last week as they snatched cash and mobile phones from nine people and carjackers stole six vehicles.

Similarly, Karachi Company police station registered nine cases of auto theft, five cases of snatching of cash and mobile theft, and one case of robbery during the last week while armed robbers snatched five mobile phones and auto thieves stole six vehicles from the limits of the Industrial Area police station.

In the same period, Sabzi Mandi police registered four cases of mobile snatching and five cases of auto theft during the last week. Armed persons snatched six mobile phones, auto thieves stole two vehicles, and robbers looted one house in the limits of Noon police station during the last week.

During the last week, the Sumbal police station registered five cases each of auto theft and two cases of mobile snatching.

