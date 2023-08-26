FO explains country’s approach to BRICS bloc

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday said Pakistan has not made any formal request to join BRICS and it will examine the latest developments and make a determination about its future engagement with the group of the world developing economies.

Speaking at her weekly media briefing in response to the queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan has said several times in the past that it is an ardent supporter of inclusive multilateralism.

“We have followed the BRICS-related developments in Johannesburg. We have also noted its openness to inclusive multilateralism…Pakistan has not made any formal request to join BRICS. We will examine the latest developments and make a determination about our future engagement with BRICS,” she said.

As a member of several multilateral organisations, she added that Pakistan has always played an important role in global peace and development. “Pakistan is also an important developing country that has made many important contributions to promote peace, solidarity and cooperation among countries of the South. We shall continue our efforts at the international fora for fostering the spirit of international cooperation and revitalisation of inclusive multilateralism,” she added.

BRICS is a group of developing economies including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. On Thursday, the group agreed to admit Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates to the bloc.

Responding to a question about US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome’s meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday, she confirmed that the meeting has taken place and refused to give further details.

“I would advise you to contact the US Embassy or the Election Commission to ascertain the details of the meeting and any contribution that meeting will make for the promotion of democracy and holding free and fair elections in Pakistan,” she asked in response to a reporter’s question.

When her comments were sought on the recent “breakfast meeting” hosted by the Australian High Commissioner with PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and US Ambassador Blome and some other Western diplomats in attendance, she said: “We have seen that there are a number of meetings that the foreign diplomats hold with Pakistani political figures.” She added that this is a normal diplomatic practice that diplomats in every country hold meetings with political leaders of the country where they are posted.

When asked to comment on India’s successful moon mission – Chandrayaan-3, the spokesperson termed this as a “great scientific achievement, for which ISRO [Indian Space Research Organisation] scientists deserve appreciation.”

About the statements by Afghanistan interim government authorities, she said that Pakistan has said time and again that it is concerned about the terrorist threat that is emanating from Afghanistan.

“We have shared our concerns with the Afghan authorities on multiple occasions and Afghanistan has given assurances, including in the trilateral understanding between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China in May 2023 that its territory will not be used to project terrorism to any country, including Pakistan. We hope that the Afghan authorities will honour their commitments,” she added.

To another query, she said Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent Jaranwala incident. In Pakistan, she added that when incidents of this nature happen, the state and media stand with the victims and immediate remedial actions are taken, including reconstruction of damaged properties and compensation to the victims.

“As a country of laws and the constitution, Pakistan cannot accept such intolerant and violent acts. We are proud of our multicultural and multi-faith heritage and we will continue to defend that. We cannot draw equivalence to another country [India] where government functionaries at the highest levels are party to violence, as attested by the BBC documentary earlier this year. We do not hide the reality of such unfortunate incidents that take place and have been very upfront in condemning the incident of 16th of August,” she said.

She added that the law enforcement authorities are taking action, adding: “We are confident that justice will be done and culprits will be brought to justice.”

