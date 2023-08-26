8 injured in sewerage line explosion

KARACHI: At least eight people were injured due to an explosion in a sewerage line in Karachi’s Lasbela area on Friday. At least eight people were injured due to an explosion in a sewerage line in Karachi’s Lasbela area on Friday, according to Rescue services.

A statement issued by Edhi said that the injured had been shifted to Civil Hospital. It also said that the explosion occurred near Mustafa Restaurant near the main Lasbela Chowk.

According to police, the blast took place due to gas stuck in a sewerage line near Lasbela. As a result of the blast, eight people sustained burn injuries, while a hotel and several constructions were damaged.

After getting information about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the injured to the hospital. In December 2021, a factory-like building at Shershah Paracha Chowk in Karachi partially collapsed following a powerful explosion, resulting in the death of 15 people including former PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father.