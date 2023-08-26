BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

8 injured in sewerage line explosion

INP Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am

KARACHI: At least eight people were injured due to an explosion in a sewerage line in Karachi’s Lasbela area on Friday. At least eight people were injured due to an explosion in a sewerage line in Karachi’s Lasbela area on Friday, according to Rescue services.

A statement issued by Edhi said that the injured had been shifted to Civil Hospital. It also said that the explosion occurred near Mustafa Restaurant near the main Lasbela Chowk.

According to police, the blast took place due to gas stuck in a sewerage line near Lasbela. As a result of the blast, eight people sustained burn injuries, while a hotel and several constructions were damaged.

After getting information about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the injured to the hospital. In December 2021, a factory-like building at Shershah Paracha Chowk in Karachi partially collapsed following a powerful explosion, resulting in the death of 15 people including former PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father.

Lasbela civil hospital sewerage line sewerage line explosion

Comments

1000 characters

8 injured in sewerage line explosion

SOEs monitoring under IMF SBA: Finance Division yet to operationalise CMU

Shamshad holds virtual meeting with IMF staff team

SECP issues first certificate of Shariah compliance

Nawaz to return in Oct, says Shehbaz

Rising political ‘clamour’ may force earlier elections

PPP decides to demand ‘polls in 90 days’

LEAs unearth attempt aimed at hacking govt officials’ phones

Mega scam: 3 Customs inspectors dismissed from service

Sindh govt bans new housing projects

Suspension of D&SJ’s verdict: IHC defers hearing of Imran’s appeal

Read more stories