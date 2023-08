MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that US President Joe Biden’s comments on the reports that Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had died in a plane crash were unacceptable, the TASS news agency reported.

Biden on Wednesday said he was not surprised by the reports, adding that not much happens in the country that President Vladimir Putin is not behind.