BAFL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
BIPL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.44%)
BOP 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
CNERGY 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.94%)
DGKC 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.71%)
FABL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
GGL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
HBL 99.82 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.47%)
HUBC 85.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
MLCF 30.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.76%)
OGDC 100.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PAEL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PIOC 91.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PPL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.47%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
SSGC 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 93.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
UNITY 24.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,824 Decreased By -12 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,018 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.38%)
KSE100 47,728 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,980 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pro-Kyiv Russians urge Wagner Group to revenge Prigozhin’s death

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2023 02:16pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

A group of Russian militants who fight on the Ukrainian side called on the Wagner Group of mercenaries to switch sides and join their ranks to revenge the deaths of Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and their commander Dmitry Utkin.

Russian air authorities have said Prigozhin, Utkin and eight other people were on a private plane that crashed with no survivors north of Moscow on Wednesday.

“You are facing a serious choice now - you can stand in a stall of Russia’s defence ministry and serve as watchdogs for executors of your commanders or take revenge,” commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) Denis Kapustin said in a video address published late on Thursday.

“To take revenge you need to switch to Ukraine’s side,” the commander said. The crash came two months to the day after Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenaries staged a mutiny against Russian military commanders in which they took control of a southern city, Rostov, and advanced towards Moscow before turning around 200 kilometers far from the capital.

Russia has opened an investigation into the crash, but its outcome is unlikely to shake a widespread belief that Prigozhin was killed as an act of vengeance for staging the mutiny.

Reuters had cited two US officials earlier on Thursday saying a surface-to-air missile likely hit the plane. Pentagon later said it had no evidence to support that.

After 24 hours of silence, Russian President Validimir Putin paid “sincere condolences” to the families of all 10 people on the plane, and praised Prigozhin as a “talented businessman”.

RVC commander Kapustin, a far-right Russian national, founded the armed group a year ago. RVC fights on the Ukrainian side and has said it was behind several military attacks on Russian border regions.

“Let’s end the bloody meat grinder of the special military operation,” Kapustin said in his address to Wagner fighters using the Russian official name for the invasion of Ukraine.

“After that, we will march to Moscow and this time we will not stop 200 kilometers before the Moscow ring road but go to the end,” he said.

ukraine russia Wagner group Russian militants Prigozhin's death Validimir Putin

Comments

1000 characters

Pro-Kyiv Russians urge Wagner Group to revenge Prigozhin’s death

Surplus power generation: Consumers to pay over Rs124bn capacity charges

Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs9.68bn in losses in 6MCY23 as finance costs soar

Imran’s Toshakhana conviction: IHC adjourns hearing till Aug 28

MARI granted license to explore minerals in Chagai, Balochistan

‘Vision of $80bn exports’ shared with EU envoy

Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand

Export boost: Gohar for early operationalisation of EXIM Bank

CCoE reconstituted

Ginning factories: Govt decides to implement ‘track and trace’ system

LHC seeks replies over likely delay in elections

Read more stories