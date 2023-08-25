BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 24, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 25 Aug, 2023 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PTI seeks general elections within 90 days ‘at all costs’

Read here for details.

  • Gold holds steady despite rupee’s record fall

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 gains over 330 points amid buying spree

Read here for details.

  • Global Health Security Summit to be held in Pakistan in October: Dr Nadeem

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall below $8bn

Read here for details.

  • President House seeks law ministry’s opinion on ECP’s response to Alvi’s letter

Read here for details.

  • Indus Motor Company again announces 12-day plant shutdown

Read here for details.

  • CEC turns down president’s invitation for meeting to discuss elections

Read here for details.

  • Faysal Bank’s profit surges 76% in 6MCY23

Read here for details.

  • Toshakhana case: no relief for Imran Khan as IHC, SC adjourn hearings for pleas against conviction

Read here for details.

