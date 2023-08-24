Global Health Security Summit to be held in Pakistan in October: Dr Nadeem

Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan announced Thursday that Pakistan will host the Global Health Security Summit in October of this year with the goal of creating a charter to reduce the threat of new pandemic trends, according to Radio Pakistan.

Speaking at a National Health Security Workshop in Islamabad, he said the summit will include various health experts and donors and develop a strategy to fight the disease before it spreads.

He emphasised the importance of vaccine equity and advised wealthy nations to donate 40% of their vaccine supplies to developing nations in the event of a pandemic.

The Minister stated that Pakistan is strengthening its relations with South Africa and Brazil in order to increase its capacity for the production of vaccines, which would allow us to effectively address any epidemic.

He referred to global health security as being crucial for a variety of reasons, saying that it not only increases capacity but also successfully avoids, detects, and responds to pandemics.

Dr. Nadeem Jan expressed satisfaction that although Pakistan has a wealth of knowledge in the healthcare field, it still needs to deal with a variety of illnesses like TB, polio, diabetes, and hepatitis.

The Minister also pledged to end the spread of the polio virus in the country by December of this year.