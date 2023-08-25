KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 21.655 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,635.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.243 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.958 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.465 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.725 billion), Platinum (PKR 752.140 million), Silver (PKR 629.547 million), DJ (PKR 267.933 million), SP 500 (PKR 210.631 million), Natural Gas (PKR 203.603 million), Brent (PKR 141.404 million), Japan Equity (PKR 28.698 million) and Copper (PKR 28.304 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 16 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 31.848 million were traded.

