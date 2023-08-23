BAFL 40.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in ‘victory cry’ of new India

Reuters Published August 23, 2023 Updated August 23, 2023 05:59pm
This handout screen grab taken and received from the live feed of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) website on August 23, 2023, shows the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the south pole of the Moon. Photo: AFP
BENGALURU: An Indian spacecraft landed on the moon on Wednesday in a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and India’s standing as a space power, just days after a similar Russian lander crashed.

“This is a victory cry of a new India,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was seen waving the Indian flag as he watched the landing from South Africa, where he is attending the BRICS summit.

Scientists and officials clapped, cheered and hugged each other as the spacecraft landed and as the government now looks to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses.

India is on the moon,“ said S. Somanath, chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed on the lunar south pole.

This was India’s second attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon and comes less than a week after Russia’s Luna-25 mission failed. People across the country were glued to television screens and said prayers as the spacecraft approached the surface.

Chandrayaan means “moon vehicle” in Hindi and Sanskrit. In 2019, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander crashed.

The Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running a series of experiments including a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.

Rough terrain makes a south pole landing difficult, and a first landing is historic. The region’s ice could supply fuel, oxygen and drinking water for future missions.

“Landing on the south pole (of the moon) would actually allow India to explore if there is water ice on the moon. And this is very important for cumulative data and science on the geology of the moon,” said Carla Filotico, a partner and managing director at consultancy SpaceTec Partners.

Anticipation before the landing was feverish, with banner headlines across Indian newspapers and news channels running countdowns to the landing.

Prayers were held at places of worship across the country, and schoolchildren waved the Indian tricolour as they waited for live screenings of the landing.

Children gathered on the banks of the Ganga river, considered holy by Hindus, to pray for a safe landing, and mosques in several places offered prayers.

At a Sikh temple, known as a gurduwara, in the capital New Delhi, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also offered prayers for Chandrayaan.

“Not just economic, but India is achieving scientific and technological progress as well,” Puri told reporters.

Shariq Aug 23, 2023 11:39am
Great accomplishment for India! Great vision of their wise leaders! The corrupt Pakistani elite has made sure that Pakistani people never accomplish such feat by keeping them uneducated and hungry!
Abdul Sheikh Aug 23, 2023 01:30pm
Education system sucks, too many education hours of students reserved for religion. We don’t have a single Phd in mathematics of international standards.
Builder Aug 23, 2023 06:07pm
@Abdul Sheikh that's not true
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 23, 2023 06:11pm
Pakistan Zindabad. For remaining a united country against all odds and witnessing this feat with weeping eyes.
TidBit Aug 23, 2023 06:20pm
Why cant Pakistan also try something innovative like this in science and technology?
TidBit Aug 23, 2023 06:20pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, Your comments crack me up.
[email protected] Aug 23, 2023 07:07pm
Congratulations India. Well done
[email protected] Aug 23, 2023 07:07pm
Well done. Congratulations India
Imtiaz Ahmed Aug 23, 2023 07:09pm
Congratulations India. We'll done
Imtiaz Ahmed Aug 23, 2023 07:12pm
@TidBit, V R still standing in ATTA LINE.
KU Aug 23, 2023 07:22pm
Congrats, but our leaders are one step ahead of our neighbor, they sent our people to orbit the moon many years ago and these people are still in orbit and clueless.
