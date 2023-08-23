BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
BIPL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
DGKC 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
FABL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
FFL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 98.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.82%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
MLCF 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.2%)
PPL 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PRL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
SSGC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
TRG 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,774 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.53%)
BR30 16,989 Increased By 78.8 (0.47%)
KSE100 47,223 Decreased By -195 (-0.41%)
KSE30 16,735 Decreased By -66.6 (-0.4%)
World

Sixteen people die after bus crashes with trailer in central Mexico

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 10:22am

MEXICO CITY: Fifteen Mexicans and one Venezuelan died in a road accident in central Mexico early on Tuesday, officials from Mexico’s INM migration institute said in a statement.

The 52 passengers traveling on the bus on Mexico’s Miahuatlan-Coixtlahuaca highway included 10 passengers from Venezuela, the INM said, adding they had appointments to seek legal entry to the United States.

Some 36 passengers were injured and taken to hospital after the bus crashed with a trailer in the early hours of the morning, officials from the state of Puebla said in a separate statement.

Nine of the injured were Venezuelan and of those, three remain hospitalized, according to the INM, which said support would be given to return the body of the deceased to Venezuela.

Local media had earlier reported that those killed in the crash were mostly migrants from Venezuela.

A video shared on X by the local Red Cross unit showed a mangled white bus lying on its side while rescue teams worked in the dark.

